Blast from the past: Bungu royally outboxed by the Prince

Today in SA sports history: March 11



1996 — The Proteas are eliminated from their second World Cup tournament. Facing the West Indies in the quarterfinals in Karachi, coach Bob Woolmer omitted fast bowlers Allan Donald and Fanie de Villiers. The West Indies won the toss and batted first. Brian Lara hammered 111 from 94 balls to push his team to 264/8. Andrew Hudson (54), Daryll Cullinan (69) and Hansie Cronje (40) led the chase, but that was insufficient and the West Indies win by 19 runs...