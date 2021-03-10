CHILLIN’ WITH SAZI

SAZI HADEBE | It’s the age of uncertainty at struggling Chiefs

A host of Kaizer Chiefs’ footballers are playing for their futures and it’s up to them to make themselves irreplaceable

What do Erick Mathoho, Kgotso Moleko, Khama Billiat, Willard Katsande, Bruce Bvuma, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Lebohang Manyama, Bernard Parker and Siphelele Ntshangase have in common?



Yes, we know all nine are Kaizer Chiefs players. But what some people don’t know is that come the end of June this year, their contracts at the Soweto giant will be ending...