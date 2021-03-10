Sport

CHILLIN’ WITH SAZI

SAZI HADEBE | It’s the age of uncertainty at struggling Chiefs

A host of Kaizer Chiefs’ footballers are playing for their futures and it’s up to them to make themselves irreplaceable

Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
10 March 2021 - 20:34

What do Erick Mathoho, Kgotso Moleko, Khama Billiat, Willard Katsande, Bruce Bvuma, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Lebohang Manyama, Bernard Parker and Siphelele Ntshangase have in common?

Yes, we know all nine are Kaizer Chiefs players. But what some people don’t know is that come the end of June this year, their contracts at the Soweto giant will be ending...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Bungu royally outboxed by the Prince Sport
  2. SAZI HADEBE | It’s the age of uncertainty at struggling Chiefs Sport
  3. Three years, three Euro failures: What now for Ronaldo and Juventus? Sport
  4. Blast from the past: SA thrash Australia in PE before taking a 22-year break Sport
  5. Australia to reschedule SA tour ‘as soon as possible’ Sport

Latest Videos

Malema & Ndlozi trial,: Evidence discrepancies claimed as original ...
Man dies after police clamp down on protesting Wits students.

Related articles

  1. SAZI HADEBE | Footballers, stop flaunting now and you’ll fly later Sport
  2. SAZI HADEBE | After his latest indiscretion, Zungu has run out of chances Sport
  3. SAZI HADEBE | Will it be north vs south again as Caf heads for elections? Sport
X