Three years, three Euro failures: What now for Ronaldo and Juventus?

‘Betrayed by Ronaldo’ was the headline in Italy after Juventus’s exit to Porto in the Champions League

Juventus suffered an evening of agonising déjà vu on Tuesday.



The Italian champions’ last-16 second leg against 10-man Porto provided enthralling entertainment for the neutral. But after 120 minutes of breathless action, the outcome was another early Champions League exit for Juve...