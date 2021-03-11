Sport

All revved up: Ferrari look to rediscover winning formula

Ferrari unveil new F1 car in a reboot from dismal 2020 season in an effort to bring back the glory days

11 March 2021 - 20:09 By Alan Baldwin

Ferrari unveiled their new Formula One car as the sport’s most successful team vowed to turn a page and power back from their worst season in 40 years.

The SF21, an evolution of last year’s SF1000 but with a completely new engine and changed front wing and nose, showed off a slightly revised livery with a touch of green and two shades of red in a nod to past glories...

