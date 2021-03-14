Sport

Blast from the past: SA wallop India to qualify for World Cup semis

Today in SA sports history: March 15

David Isaacson Sports reporter
14 March 2021 - 16:00

1987 — Baby Jake Matlala suffers his only stoppage defeat at the hands of a SA boxer, quitting after the 11th round against SA junior-flyweight champion Vuyani Nene in Uitenhage. Matlala and Nene fought each other four times in total, with Nene winning all of them. Matlala went on to win four world titles, while Nene failed in his only shot...

