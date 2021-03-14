Boxing world remembers Marvelous Marvin Hagler
Hagler ruled middleweight division during 1980s ‘Golden Era’ of Thomas Hearns, Sugar Ray Leonard and Roberto Duran
14 March 2021 - 15:59
Marvelous Marvin Hagler, who dominated boxing’s middleweight division in the 1980s, has died at the age of 66, his wife Kay Hagler said on Saturday. The cause of death was not immediately known.
Celebrity website TMZ reported Hagler was taken to hospital in New Hampshire on Saturday with chest pains and trouble breathing...
