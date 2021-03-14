Former No.1 Muguruza relieved to end trophy drought with Dubai win

The Spanish two-time Grand Slam winner says her confidence is back now that she has a trophy under her belt

Former world number one Garbine Muguruza was relieved to finally avoid tripping at the last hurdle and end her trophy drought on Saturday in Dubai, the Spaniard’s first WTA singles title in almost two years.



The 27-year-old Muguruza had last won a tournament at Monterrey, Mexico, in April, 2019. Since then she reached the title rounds at the 2020 Australian Open, Yarra Valley Classic in Melbourne in February and last week’s event in Doha...