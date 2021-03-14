Sport

Former No.1 Muguruza relieved to end trophy drought with Dubai win

The Spanish two-time Grand Slam winner says her confidence is back now that she has a trophy under her belt

14 March 2021 - 15:59 By Sudipto Ganguly

Former world number one Garbine Muguruza was relieved to finally avoid tripping at the last hurdle and end her trophy drought on Saturday in Dubai, the Spaniard’s first WTA singles title in almost two years.

The 27-year-old Muguruza had last won a tournament at Monterrey, Mexico, in April, 2019. Since then she reached the title rounds at the 2020 Australian Open, Yarra Valley Classic in Melbourne in February and last week’s event in Doha...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: SA wallop India to qualify for World Cup semis Sport
  2. Boxing world remembers Marvelous Marvin Hagler Sport
  3. Former No.1 Muguruza relieved to end trophy drought with Dubai win Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Gibbs helps SA chase down record score in iconic ‘438 ... Sport
  5. All revved up: Ferrari look to rediscover winning formula Sport

Latest Videos

'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
‘Women are here to change the world’: Female plumber revamps orphanage on World ...

Related articles

  1. ATP chief optimistic about life after 'Big Three' Sport
  2. Records aside, the Serbinator now wants to win more Majors Sport
  3. On the comeback trail, Federer eyes another crack at Wimbledon Sport
X