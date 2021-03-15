Flying Dutchman Verstappen fastest in testing, Mercedes have work to do

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen sets the pace at Formula One testing in Bahrain, Lewis Hamilton off to a slow start

Formula One teams wrapped up three days of preseason testing in Bahrain on Sunday, with Max Verstappen fastest for Red Bull and AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda close behind in a one-two for Honda-powered cars.



Mercedes and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, recognised they had plenty of work to do before the season starts at the same Sakhir circuit on March 28...