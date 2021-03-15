Flying Dutchman Verstappen fastest in testing, Mercedes have work to do
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen sets the pace at Formula One testing in Bahrain, Lewis Hamilton off to a slow start
15 March 2021 - 19:55
Formula One teams wrapped up three days of preseason testing in Bahrain on Sunday, with Max Verstappen fastest for Red Bull and AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda close behind in a one-two for Honda-powered cars.
Mercedes and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, recognised they had plenty of work to do before the season starts at the same Sakhir circuit on March 28...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.