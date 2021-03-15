Sport

Flying Dutchman Verstappen fastest in testing, Mercedes have work to do

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen sets the pace at Formula One testing in Bahrain, Lewis Hamilton off to a slow start

15 March 2021 - 19:55 By Alan Baldwin

Formula One teams wrapped up three days of preseason testing in Bahrain on Sunday, with Max Verstappen fastest for Red Bull and AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda close behind in a one-two for Honda-powered cars.

Mercedes and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, recognised they had plenty of work to do before the season starts at the same Sakhir circuit on March 28...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: SA’s relay juggernaut storms to gold in Melbourne Sport
  2. Into the Lions’ den: rugby legend supports Boks playing in UK Sport
  3. Flying Dutchman Verstappen fastest in testing, Mercedes have work to do Sport
  4. Blast from the past: SA wallop India to qualify for World Cup semis Sport
  5. Boxing world remembers Marvelous Marvin Hagler Sport

Latest Videos

'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
‘Women are here to change the world’: Female plumber revamps orphanage on World ...

Related articles

  1. Murray Walker, the voice of Formula One, dies at 97 Motorsport
  2. Red Bull are looking particularly strong, says Lewis Hamilton Sport
  3. All revved up: Ferrari look to rediscover winning formula Sport
X