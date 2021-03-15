Into the Lions’ den: rugby legend supports Boks playing in UK
Ex-captain Martin Johnson says while the Lions would prefer a ‘normal’ tour, playing in the UK seems the best option
15 March 2021 - 19:55
British and Irish Lions legend Martin Johnson has thrown his weight behind a Springbok series being played in the UK, with some matches being played at English soccer stadiums.
The northern hemisphere tour could kick off on June 26, with the Lions hosting Japan in the first of seven warm-up matches leading up to the first Test. The Boks are in action the next day at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium against the US, and follow this up with matches against the French Barbarians (July 3) and Japan (July 9). A SA “A” team is set to take on the Lions in Dublin on July 7, before four Test matches...
