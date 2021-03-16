Blast from the past: Losing the Waugh – Australia clinch Test series in PE
16 March 2021 - 20:15
Today in SA sports history: March 17
1997 — Australia beat the Proteas by two wickets in Port Elizabeth to hand them their first Test series defeat on home soil since 1965. The win gave Australia an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. SA enjoyed a first-innings advantage, of 209 runs to 108, but the Aussies scored the biggest total of the match as they hunted down the target of 270 in the final fourth innings on the third day, with Mark Waugh scoring 116 and Matthew Elliott 44. Only one other visiting batsman exceeded 20 in that innings...
