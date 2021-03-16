Sport

Blast from the past: Losing the Waugh – Australia clinch Test series in PE

David Isaacson Sports reporter
16 March 2021 - 20:15

Today in SA sports history: March 17

1997 — Australia beat the Proteas by two wickets in Port Elizabeth to hand them their first Test series defeat on home soil since 1965. The win gave Australia an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. SA enjoyed a first-innings advantage, of 209 runs to 108, but the Aussies scored the biggest total of the match as they hunted down the target of 270 in the final fourth innings on the third day, with Mark Waugh scoring 116 and Matthew Elliott 44. Only one other visiting batsman exceeded 20 in that innings...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ATP’s revised ranking system makes no sense: Zverev Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Losing the Waugh – Australia clinch Test series in PE Sport
  3. Wenger calls for World Cup every two years, radical calendar changes Sport
  4. PODCAST | Graeme Smith is the captain of our cricketing future Sport
  5. Blast from the past: SA’s relay juggernaut storms to gold in Melbourne Sport

Latest Videos

'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
‘Women are here to change the world’: Female plumber revamps orphanage on World ...

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: SA’s relay juggernaut storms to gold in Melbourne Sport
  2. Blast from the past: SA wallop India to qualify for World Cup semis Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Gibbs helps SA chase down record score in iconic ‘438 ... Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Bungu royally outboxed by the Prince Sport
  5. Blast from the past: SA thrash Australia in PE before taking a 22-year break Sport
X