PODCAST | Graeme Smith is the captain of our cricketing future

Can SA’s cricket team return to the top? Peter Bruce talks to leading cricket commentator Neil Manthorp

Peter Bruce Editor-at-large & columnist
16 March 2021 - 20:13
Graeme Smith is central to the future of SA cricket, says leading cricket commentator and writer Neil Manthorp.
Image: Bertram Malgas

Can SA’s cricket team, just 10 years ago number one in the world, come back from what is clearly a major slump? Are Temba Bavuma and Dean Elgar, new captains of the men’s short and test forms of the game, good enough to take us back to the top? Can anything be done about the administrations of the game, and has the involvements of sports minister Nathi Mthetwa done more good than harm?

In this edition of Podcasts from the Edge, Peter Bruce talks to leading cricket commentator and writer Neil Manthorp about his impressions of the game and where we stand. If anything emerges from this conversation, it is how central CSA director of cricket and former Proteas captain Graeme Smith is to the future. He is the only administrator anyone else in the world knows, explains Manthorp. His contacts and phonebook are priceless, and he is uniquely placed to bring us into competition with the world’s top teams again.

