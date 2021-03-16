Wenger calls for World Cup every two years, radical calendar changes
Scrap all the meaningless competitions and consolidate the major ones, says the former Arsenal manager
16 March 2021 - 20:15
Arsene Wenger, Fifa’s chief of Global Football Development, says the governing body should consider holding the World Cup and Euros every two years, and that a review of the world calendar will consider compressed qualifiers and enforced breaks for players.
The former Arsenal manager, a close adviser to Fifa president Gianni Infantino, says the current four-year wait for a World Cup is unfair to players and the focus should be on “competitions of meaning”...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.