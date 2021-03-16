Wenger calls for World Cup every two years, radical calendar changes

Scrap all the meaningless competitions and consolidate the major ones, says the former Arsenal manager

Arsene Wenger, Fifa’s chief of Global Football Development, says the governing body should consider holding the World Cup and Euros every two years, and that a review of the world calendar will consider compressed qualifiers and enforced breaks for players.



The former Arsenal manager, a close adviser to Fifa president Gianni Infantino, says the current four-year wait for a World Cup is unfair to players and the focus should be on “competitions of meaning”...