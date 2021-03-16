Sport

Wenger calls for World Cup every two years, radical calendar changes

Scrap all the meaningless competitions and consolidate the major ones, says the former Arsenal manager

16 March 2021 - 20:15 By Simon Evans

Arsene Wenger, Fifa’s chief of Global Football Development, says the governing body should consider holding the World Cup and Euros every two years, and that a review of the world calendar will consider compressed qualifiers and enforced breaks for players.

The former Arsenal manager, a close adviser to Fifa president Gianni Infantino, says the current four-year wait for a World Cup is unfair to players and the focus should be on “competitions of meaning”...

