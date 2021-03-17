Sport

Blast from the past: Proteas finally break World Cup knockout hoodoo

David Isaacson Sports reporter
17 March 2021 - 20:16

Today in SA sports history: March 18

2015 — SA’s cricketers finally win a knockout match at a World Cup tournament, their seventh. They faced Sri Lanka in a quarterfinal and hammered them by nine wickets after rolling them over for 133 in 38 overs, with Imran Tahir taking 4/26 and JP Duminy 3/29. Quinton de Kock (78 not out) spearheaded the chase as SA hunted down the target with 192 balls remaining...

