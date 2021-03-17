Blast from the past: Proteas finally break World Cup knockout hoodoo
17 March 2021 - 20:16
Today in SA sports history: March 18
2015 — SA’s cricketers finally win a knockout match at a World Cup tournament, their seventh. They faced Sri Lanka in a quarterfinal and hammered them by nine wickets after rolling them over for 133 in 38 overs, with Imran Tahir taking 4/26 and JP Duminy 3/29. Quinton de Kock (78 not out) spearheaded the chase as SA hunted down the target with 192 balls remaining...
