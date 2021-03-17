Johnson eyes back-to-back Masters victories at Augusta National
Dustin Johnson savouring life as Masters champion ahead of title defence
17 March 2021 - 20:16
Dustin Johnson, who fulfilled a childhood dream by winning last year’s Masters, said on Tuesday he does not feel short-changed that his status as reigning champion could end after five months as opposed to the usual year.
Last year’s Masters was held in November instead of April because of the Covid-19 outbreak and, barring a successful title defence next month, Johnson will slip the winner’s green jacket on a new champion at the year's first Major...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.