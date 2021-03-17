Sport

Johnson eyes back-to-back Masters victories at Augusta National

Dustin Johnson savouring life as Masters champion ahead of title defence

17 March 2021 - 20:16 By Frank Pingue

Dustin Johnson, who fulfilled a childhood dream by winning last year’s Masters, said on Tuesday he does not feel short-changed that his status as reigning champion could end after five months as opposed to the usual year.

Last year’s Masters was held in November instead of April because of the Covid-19 outbreak and, barring a successful title defence next month, Johnson will slip the winner’s green jacket on a new champion at the year's first Major...

