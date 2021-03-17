CHILLLIN’ WITH SAZI

SAZI HADEBE | Sundowns are unstoppable, but they must keep pedal to the metal

It’s hard to believe anything could go wrong for the team, but they must not rest on their laurels

So what’s going to stop Mamelodi Sundowns this season?



Just as former club president Patrice Motsepe’s stature grew monumentally on the African continent on Friday when he was elected Confederation of African Football (Caf) leader — the first from Southern Africa — Sundowns, too, have been flying high. True to their motto, the sky is seemingly the only thing capable of clipping their wings...