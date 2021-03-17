CHILLLIN’ WITH SAZI
SAZI HADEBE | Sundowns are unstoppable, but they must keep pedal to the metal
It’s hard to believe anything could go wrong for the team, but they must not rest on their laurels
17 March 2021 - 20:16
So what’s going to stop Mamelodi Sundowns this season?
Just as former club president Patrice Motsepe’s stature grew monumentally on the African continent on Friday when he was elected Confederation of African Football (Caf) leader — the first from Southern Africa — Sundowns, too, have been flying high. True to their motto, the sky is seemingly the only thing capable of clipping their wings...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.