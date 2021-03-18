Aston Martin’s Vettel out to show he still has plenty left in the tank

But after pre-season testing in Bahrain, the former world champion already has some catching up to do

Sebastian Vettel will want to show he still has the speed and spirit of a four-time world champion as he makes a fresh start with Aston Martin this season, but the German already has some catching up to do.



Through no fault of his own, the 33-year-old ended Formula One’s pre-season testing in Bahrain with less mileage than any of his rivals, and with the first race looming at the same Sakhir Circuit on March 28. Such a situation would have alarmed him back in the day when he won four successive titles with Red Bull but Vettel, winner of 53 races, is older and wiser now...