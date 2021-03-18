Sport

Blast from the past: Toweel title fight ends in tragedy

Today SA sports history: March 19

David Isaacson Sports reporter
18 March 2021 - 20:51

Today SA sports history: March 19

1956 — Willie Toweel fights friend Hubert Essakow in their ill-fated contest at the Johannesburg city hall. Toweel comes in heavier than his opponent after losing his SA featherweight title on the scales. Essakow, who had fought at lightweight shortly before, needed to reduce weight. It was a tough bout but Toweel won when he knocked out Essakow in the 11th round. Essakow lost consciousness and died in hospital three days later. Toweel suffered a breakdown as a result, and was haunted by his friend’s death for the rest of his life...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Toweel title fight ends in tragedy Sport
  2. Hammers and Gunners do battle with top four spot up for grabs Sport
  3. Aston Martin’s Vettel out to show he still has plenty left in the tank Sport
  4. SAZI HADEBE | Sundowns are unstoppable, but they must keep pedal to the metal Sport
  5. Johnson eyes back-to-back Masters victories at Augusta National Sport

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa delivers touching eulogy for late AmaZulu King
Police officers accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba to remain in custody ahead ...

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Losing the Waugh – Australia clinch Test series in PE Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Proteas finally break World Cup knockout hoodoo Sport
  3. Blast from the past: SA’s relay juggernaut storms to gold in Melbourne Sport
  4. Blast from the past: SA wallop India to qualify for World Cup semis Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Gibbs helps SA chase down record score in iconic ‘438 ... Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Bungu royally outboxed by the Prince Sport
  7. Blast from the past: SA thrash Australia in PE before taking a 22-year break Sport
X