Blast from the past: LJ van Zyl strides to Commonwealth gold in Melbourne
22 March 2021 - 20:19
Today in SA sports history: March 23
2006 — LJ van Zyl wins the 400m hurdles crown in a Commonwealth Games record of 48.05 sec in Melbourne, as he and countryman Alwyn Myburgh deliver gold and silver for SA in the same race. Pieter de Villiers, the third SA athlete in the final, ended seventh. On the same evening, Anika Smit added to SA’s medal haul with gold in the high-jump with a 1.91m effort. ..
