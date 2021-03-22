Coach Notoane assesses SA under-23s at Durban training camp

His focus is on centre back position as team continues preparation for Tokyo Olympics

The SA under-23 national team assembled in Durban on Sunday as they continue preparations for the Tokyo Olympic Games.



Coach David Notoane has named a 24-man squad of only locally-based players for a training camp that started on March 21, and will conclude on March 29. “We would have loved to have our overseas-based players but that was hindered by Covid-19 regulations‚” said Notoane. ..