United’s Solskjaer now banking on Europa League to end trophy drought

Manchester United need to win some silverware soon to keep their fans happy

Having been part of Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United trophy-winning machine, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows exactly what is expected from the man in the Old Trafford managerial hot seat.



Battling for the Premier League runners-up spot and reaching the latter stages of cups does not really cut the mustard. Which is why United’s feeble FA Cup quarterfinal defeat at Leicester City on Sunday was so surprising...