Blast from the past: Aussies, Bancroft bust for ball-tampering at Newlands
Today in SA sports history: March 24
23 March 2021 - 20:37
Today in SA sports history: March 24
2001 — Bafana Bafana beat Mauritius 3-0 in an African Nations’ Cup qualifying match at the now defunct Boet Erasmus stadium in Port Elizabeth. Benni McCarthy, Alfred Phiri and Sibusiso Zuma had scored all three goals in the first 20 minutes...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.