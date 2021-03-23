Brave British Lions set to hunt Springboks in SA
Commitment made to deliver the money-spinning British and Irish Lions tour in SA as planned
23 March 2021 - 20:37
A strong commitment has been made to deliver the money-spinning British and Irish Lions tour in SA as planned later this year.
Numerous reports claimed that the tour could be played in another country due to challenges around Covid-19‚ but SA Rugby and the British and Irish Lions reaffirmed on Tuesday night that the matches would go ahead in the country as originally planned...
