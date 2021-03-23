Farouk Khan: Why once-mighty Kaizer Chiefs have gone into decline

Former title-winning assistant coach believes Amakhosi need to go back to their roots to bring back the glory days

Former Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Farouk Khan says his former employers have lost their culture and philosophy and this is one of the reasons behind the decline of the once-mighty Amakhosi.



Khan‚ who won two league titles as assistant to the late Ted Dumitru in 2004 and 2005‚ also played a crucial role in promoting the likes of Jabu Mahlangu‚ Gerald Sibeko‚ Junior Khanye and Thabiso Malatsi...