Sport

Farouk Khan: Why once-mighty Kaizer Chiefs have gone into decline

Former title-winning assistant coach believes Amakhosi need to go back to their roots to bring back the glory days

23 March 2021 - 20:37

Former Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Farouk Khan says his former employers have lost their culture and philosophy and this is one of the reasons behind the decline of the once-mighty Amakhosi.

Khan‚ who won two league titles as assistant to the late Ted Dumitru in 2004 and 2005‚ also played a crucial role in promoting the likes of Jabu Mahlangu‚ Gerald Sibeko‚ Junior Khanye and Thabiso Malatsi...

