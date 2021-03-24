Sport

Aussie rugby boss Marinos ‘surprised’ Lions tour is to go ahead in SA

On Tuesday Lions chair Jason Leonard gave a firm commitment the British Lions would tour SA later this year

24 March 2021 - 19:58 By Ian Ransom

Rugby Australia (RA) CEO Andy Marinos said he was surprised by news that the 2021 British and Irish Lions’ tour to SA will go ahead as planned and was cool on the idea of the Wallabies also travelling here to play Tests.

The Lions and SA Rugby confirmed the July-August tour will go ahead in SA, where the Covid-19 situation has improved significantly in recent weeks. The decision effectively ruled out contingency plans for the UK or Australia to host the quadrennial series...

