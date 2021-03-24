Sport

Blast from the past: Mwelase bobs and weaves his way to Commonwealth gold

Today in SA sports history: March 25

David Isaacson Sports reporter
24 March 2021 - 19:59

1889 — In only their second Test match, SA are annihilated by England in Cape Town, losing by an innings and 202 runs. Batting first, the visitors scored 292, with opener Bobby Abel officially becoming the first batsman to make a century against SA, top-scoring with 120. The match, scheduled for three days, was over inside of two, with SA being bowled out twice for 47 and 43. Only Fred Smith reached double figures for SA in the second innings, scoring  11 off 28 balls. That would remain SA’s heaviest Test defeat until 1950...

  Blast from the past: Mwelase bobs and weaves his way to Commonwealth gold
