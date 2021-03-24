Sport

Five players who are key for Bafana against dangerous Black Stars

Ronwen Williams, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Themba Zwane, Percy Tau and Lebo Maboe must be at their best against Ghana

24 March 2021 - 19:58

Bafana Bafana find themselves in a must-win situation when they take on the Black Stars of Ghana in a crucial Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier at FNB Stadium on Thursday.

Defeat for Bafana and victory for Sudan over São Tomé and Príncipe in the other match of Group C this week would leave Molefi Ntseki and his men in serious danger of not qualifying for the tournament in Cameroon next year...

