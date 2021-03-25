Sport

Kolisi to make long-awaited debut for Sharks against Bulls

Sharks will be out for revenge after Currie Cup final loss to the men from Pretoria

25 March 2021 - 19:59

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi will make his long-awaited debut for the Sharks after he was named in the starting lineup for their Preparation Series match against the Bulls at Kings Park Stadium on Friday.

In his squad‚ Sharks coach Sean Everitt included some of the players who were part of the conditioning group, including Kolisi who will start on the side of the scrum with Ox Nche and Thomas du Toit returning to the front row...

