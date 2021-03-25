Sport

Start your engines. Time for talking and testing is over as F1 season begins

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen looks to strike first as Lewis Hamilton eyes record eighth world title

25 March 2021 - 19:58 By Alan Baldwin

Lewis Hamilton kicks off his bid for a record eighth Formula One championship in Bahrain on Sunday but Red Bull rival Max Verstappen can strike an early blow at the floodlit Sakhir circuit.

The 23-year-old Dutch driver was the last winner of 2020 in Abu Dhabi, ending six years of Mercedes success at Yas Marina, and has a good chance of kicking off the new season where he left off...

