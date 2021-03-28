Sport

Blast from the past: Zungu helps Bafana sneak draw against Nigeria

Today in SA sports history: March 29

David Isaacson Sports reporter
28 March 2021 - 20:45

Today in SA sports history: March 29

2003 — Bafana Bafana beat Madagascar 2-0 in a friendly at FNB Stadium. Lesley Manyathela scored in the second half and Ando Ramarojaona was credited with an own goal in the 82nd minute...

