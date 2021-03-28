Creative ideas can still turn Lions tour into a real rugby experience

If people are allowed at malls in their droves, surely a compromise can be made to have some fans back in stadiums

Confirmation of the Rainbow Cup and that the British and Irish Lions tour will take place in SA and not somewhere else came as good news, but the reception to the announcements should be tempered by the reality of the times we live in.



The Rainbow Cup’s published schedule does not include any confirmed cross-hemisphere fixtures, with just the matches between the regular PRO14 teams and the SA derbies listed. There’s a three-week gap for SA teams between when the derby phase of the competition ends and the start of the phase that will see local sides pitted against European sides...