Embarrassing! Ntseki’s job on the line after Bafana fail to qualify for Afcon

Beleaguered Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki and Safa have a lot of explaining to do

Beleaguered Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki’s job is on the line after the national team failed to qualify for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday.



The South Africans will not line up against the continent’s best in Cameroon next year after going down 2-0 to Sudan at Al Hilal Stadium in Khartoum in a result that will have stunned the nation’s soccer lovers...