Blast from the past: Bafana outgun Botswana in penalty shoot-out

David Isaacson Sports reporter
29 March 2021 - 20:34

Today in SA sports history: March 30

1985 — Piet Crous makes the first defence of his WBA cruiserweight title as he stops American Randy Stephens in the third round at Sun City. Stephens, who retired after that fight, had previously campaigned as a heavyweight, getting knocked out by SA hope Kallie Knoetze in 1979 and American star Ken Norton the previous year. He went the distance against Gerrie Coetzee earlier in 1978, losing the decision over 10 rounds...

