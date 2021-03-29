Sport

Ntseki mans up and takes Bafana disappointment on the chin

Coach Ntseki after Bafana’s failure to qualify for Afcon: ‘Things like this do happen in football and we own up’

Mninawa Ntloko Digital sports editor
29 March 2021 - 20:33

Beleaguered Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki has owned up and said the blame for the team’s failure to qualify for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) should be laid at his doorstep.

SA will be missing when the continent’s best line up in Cameroon in January next year after Bafana stumbled at the last hurdle‚ going down to Sudan at Al Hilal Stadium in Khartoum on Sunday evening in a 2-0 defeat that has stunned the nation’s soccer lovers...

