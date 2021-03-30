Sport

Back on track: Olympic champ Van Niekerk wins confidence-boosting sprint

Easing his way back from injury, Wayde van Niekerk wins 200m shoot-out in style

David Isaacson Sports reporter
30 March 2021 - 20:59

Wayde van Niekerk clenched his fist as he edged Akani Simbine to win the 200m shoot-out of the second Athletix Invitational at a wet Ruimsig on Tuesday afternoon.

That signalled the confidence boost his victory over Simbine‚ Anaso Jobodwana and Botswana veteran Isaac Makwala had given him. Van Niekerk’s 20.11 sec time was negated by a 2.11 metre-per-second tailwind that transported a thunder shower into Roodepoort‚ otherwise he would have taken second spot on the world list so far for 2021...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Back on track: Olympic champ Van Niekerk wins confidence-boosting sprint Sport
  2. Top SA players to make a dash for cash during Pakistan series Sport
  3. DAVID ISAACSON | After yet another failure, what the hell is going on with Safa? Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Last swing of the bat for Hansie as SA lose to Pakistan Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Bafana outgun Botswana in penalty shoot-out Sport

Latest Videos

#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...
Guns, ferries & hotels: What’s happening in Mozambique?

Related articles

  1. Another sub-tenner from SA sprint king Akani Simbine Sport
  2. Wind denies Simbine the world lead and gives Wayde a tough time Sport
  3. No ill-will between Wayde and me: coach ‘Tannie’ Botha after split Sport
X