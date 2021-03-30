Back on track: Olympic champ Van Niekerk wins confidence-boosting sprint

Easing his way back from injury, Wayde van Niekerk wins 200m shoot-out in style

Wayde van Niekerk clenched his fist as he edged Akani Simbine to win the 200m shoot-out of the second Athletix Invitational at a wet Ruimsig on Tuesday afternoon.



That signalled the confidence boost his victory over Simbine‚ Anaso Jobodwana and Botswana veteran Isaac Makwala had given him. Van Niekerk’s 20.11 sec time was negated by a 2.11 metre-per-second tailwind that transported a thunder shower into Roodepoort‚ otherwise he would have taken second spot on the world list so far for 2021...