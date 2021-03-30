PUNT INTENDED

DAVID ISAACSON | After yet another failure, what the hell is going on with Safa?

For decades Bafana have flattered to deceive and failed to hit the high notes. Safa’s ‘Vision 2022’ seems a mere pipe dream

Had Dante Alighieri written his Divine Comedy epic in this day and age, he would have had a 10th level of hell featuring Bafana Bafana.



The SA soccer team once again failed to qualify for an African Nations’ Cup finals after losing to Sudan at the weekend, and soon enough fans will go through the agony of watching them try to qualify for next year’s World Cup...