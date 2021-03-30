Sport

PUNT INTENDED

DAVID ISAACSON | After yet another failure, what the hell is going on with Safa?

For decades Bafana have flattered to deceive and failed to hit the high notes. Safa’s ‘Vision 2022’ seems a mere pipe dream

David Isaacson Sports reporter
30 March 2021 - 20:59

Had Dante Alighieri written his Divine Comedy epic in this day and age, he would have had a 10th level of hell featuring Bafana Bafana.

The SA soccer team once again failed to qualify for an African Nations’ Cup finals after losing to Sudan at the weekend, and soon enough fans will go through the agony of watching them try to qualify for next year’s World Cup...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Back on track: Olympic champ Van Niekerk wins confidence-boosting sprint Sport
  2. Top SA players to make a dash for cash during Pakistan series Sport
  3. DAVID ISAACSON | After yet another failure, what the hell is going on with Safa? Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Last swing of the bat for Hansie as SA lose to Pakistan Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Bafana outgun Botswana in penalty shoot-out Sport

Latest Videos

#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...
Guns, ferries & hotels: What’s happening in Mozambique?

Related articles

  1. Embarrassing! Ntseki’s job on the line after Bafana fail to qualify for Afcon Sport
  2. ‘We need to defund Bafana Bafana’ - fans fume after team fails to qualify for ... Soccer
  3. Ntseki after Bafana's failure to qualify for Afcon: 'Things like this do happen ... Soccer
X