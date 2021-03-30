Sport

Top SA players to make a dash for cash during Pakistan series

Indian Premier League millions rob Proteas of their best players for Pakistan white-ball series

Tiisetso Malepa Sports reporter
30 March 2021 - 20:59

This season’s IPL‚ which starts in Chennai on April 9‚ clashes with SA’s three ODIs and four T20s against Pakistan to be played at SuperSport Park in Centurion and the Wanderers in Johannesburg between from April 2 to 16.

With the Twenty20 World Cup in India just six months away‚ the Proteas will play the crucial four-match T20 series against Pakistan without their best players...

