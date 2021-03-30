Top SA players to make a dash for cash during Pakistan series
Indian Premier League millions rob Proteas of their best players for Pakistan white-ball series
30 March 2021 - 20:59
This season’s IPL‚ which starts in Chennai on April 9‚ clashes with SA’s three ODIs and four T20s against Pakistan to be played at SuperSport Park in Centurion and the Wanderers in Johannesburg between from April 2 to 16.
With the Twenty20 World Cup in India just six months away‚ the Proteas will play the crucial four-match T20 series against Pakistan without their best players...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.