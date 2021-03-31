Sport

Blast from the past: Zandberg strikes world championship gold in Melbourne

David Isaacson Sports reporter
31 March 2021 - 19:41

Today in SA sports history: April 1

1992 — Two Western Province batsmen score centuries in the Benson & Hedges night series final at the Wanderers, but it was the ton crafted by SA captain Kepler Wessels that steered Eastern Province to victory by six wickets with five deliveries remaining. Terence Lazard (108 not out) and Adrian Kuiper (107 not out) put on 193 for the third wicket to steer their side to 244/3 in their 45 overs. But Wessels made 103 and Mark Rushmere 64 to ensure EP lifted the trophy. It was the first time three centuries were scored in the final of this limited overs competition...

