Hear Semenya case before Olympics, ASA urges human rights court
Under IAAF regulations, Caster Semenya is barred from defending her Olympic 800m title unless she gets treatment
31 March 2021 - 19:42
Despite indications that the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) would only hear Caster Semenya’s case against the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) next year, Athletics SA is forging ahead with its plans to force the court to set a hearing date before the start of the Olympic Games in four months’ time.
The 28-year-old had two failed court cases against the Court of Arbitration for Sport and the Swiss Supreme Court in what has been a protracted battle about her naturally higher level of testosterone...
