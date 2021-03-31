CHILLIN’ WITH SAZI

SAZI HADEBE | Safa needs people with football, not trips around the world, at heart

There will be no change of fortune for Bafana until the association is overhauled and new blood brought in

Perhaps it was good I was preoccupied and didn’t have time to worry too much about what was happening with Bafana Bafana at the weekend.



My cellphone added some spice when it collapsed on me on Saturday evening, shutting me off from the world until I had it fixed on Monday morning. ..