Blast from the past: Australia win the Waugh against Proteas at Newlands

Today in SA sports history: April 6



1980 — Harold Volbrecht challenges hard-hitting WBA welterweight champion Pipino Cuevas of Mexico in Houston. After four rounds the South African led on the scorecards of two judges, but in the fifth he got nailed by Cuevas’s left hook and went down for the count. Volbrecht said afterwards he thought he heard the referee shouting break, so he made the mistake of stepping back with his guard down. Volbrecht lost a second title shot seven years later. ..