Sport

Blast from the past: Australia win the Waugh against Proteas at Newlands

David Isaacson Sports reporter
05 April 2021 - 19:21

Today in SA sports history: April 6

1980 — Harold Volbrecht challenges hard-hitting WBA welterweight champion Pipino Cuevas of Mexico in Houston. After four rounds the South African led on the scorecards of two judges, but in the fifth he got nailed by Cuevas’s left hook and went down for the count. Volbrecht said afterwards he thought he heard the referee shouting break, so he made the mistake of stepping back with his guard down. Volbrecht lost a second title shot seven years later. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Australia win the Waugh against Proteas at Newlands Sport
  2. Spieth gets back into the swing of things just in time for Masters Sport
  3. Man United boss Solskjaer hails improving Greenwood Sport
  4. SAZI HADEBE | Safa needs people with football, not trips around the world, at ... Sport
  5. Hear Semenya case before Olympics, ASA urges human rights court Sport

Latest Videos

“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes
#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Zandberg strikes world championship gold in Melbourne Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Last swing of the bat for Hansie as SA lose to Pakistan Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Bafana outgun Botswana in penalty shoot-out Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Zungu helps Bafana sneak draw against Nigeria Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Mwelase bobs and weaves his way to Commonwealth gold Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Aussies, Bancroft bust for ball-tampering at Newlands Sport
X