Man United boss Solskjaer hails improving Greenwood

Meanwhile, City’s Pep Guardiola says rotation is vital if his squad are to have any chance of a historic ‘quadruple’

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Mason Greenwood is adding a new dimension to his game after the young forward scored an instinctive winner in Sunday’s 2-1 Premier League victory over Brighton & Hove Albion.



Former United striker Danny Welbeck headed Brighton into a 13th-minute lead before Marcus Rashford equalised and Greenwood, 19, got on the end of a speculative Paul Pogba volley to complete the Old Trafford side’s comeback...