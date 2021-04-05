Sport

Man United boss Solskjaer hails improving Greenwood

Meanwhile, City’s Pep Guardiola says rotation is vital if his squad are to have any chance of a historic ‘quadruple’

05 April 2021 - 19:20 By Reuters

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Mason Greenwood is adding a new dimension to his game after the young forward scored an instinctive winner in Sunday’s 2-1 Premier League victory over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Former United striker Danny Welbeck headed Brighton into a 13th-minute lead before Marcus Rashford equalised and Greenwood, 19, got on the end of a speculative Paul Pogba volley to complete the Old Trafford side’s comeback...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Australia win the Waugh against Proteas at Newlands Sport
  2. Spieth gets back into the swing of things just in time for Masters Sport
  3. Man United boss Solskjaer hails improving Greenwood Sport
  4. SAZI HADEBE | Safa needs people with football, not trips around the world, at ... Sport
  5. Hear Semenya case before Olympics, ASA urges human rights court Sport

Latest Videos

“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes
#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...

Related articles

  1. Mikel Arteta in shock after Arsenal thumped by Liverpool Soccer
  2. Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt laughs off having Bafana Bafana job on his mind Soccer
  3. Liverpool's Mane delivers fighting talk, not excuses Soccer
  4. Mourinho brushes off critics, says he's still one of most important managers Soccer
X