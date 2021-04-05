Man United boss Solskjaer hails improving Greenwood
Meanwhile, City’s Pep Guardiola says rotation is vital if his squad are to have any chance of a historic ‘quadruple’
05 April 2021 - 19:20
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Mason Greenwood is adding a new dimension to his game after the young forward scored an instinctive winner in Sunday’s 2-1 Premier League victory over Brighton & Hove Albion.
Former United striker Danny Welbeck headed Brighton into a 13th-minute lead before Marcus Rashford equalised and Greenwood, 19, got on the end of a speculative Paul Pogba volley to complete the Old Trafford side’s comeback...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.