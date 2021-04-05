Spieth gets back into the swing of things just in time for Masters

‘A lot of tough days’: Jordan Spieth ends long journey back to the winner’s circle in Texas

Jordan Spieth’s long journey between trophy presentations ended on Sunday not all that far from home, with a two-shot victory in the Valero Texas Open at San Antonio.



The Dallas native last won at the Open Championship in England in 2017. He capped off a nearly four-year run between titles by shooting six-under-par 66 in the final round and finishing 18 under 270 for the tournament at the TPC San Antonio AT&T Oaks Course...