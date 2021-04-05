Spieth gets back into the swing of things just in time for Masters
‘A lot of tough days’: Jordan Spieth ends long journey back to the winner’s circle in Texas
05 April 2021 - 19:20
Jordan Spieth’s long journey between trophy presentations ended on Sunday not all that far from home, with a two-shot victory in the Valero Texas Open at San Antonio.
The Dallas native last won at the Open Championship in England in 2017. He capped off a nearly four-year run between titles by shooting six-under-par 66 in the final round and finishing 18 under 270 for the tournament at the TPC San Antonio AT&T Oaks Course...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.