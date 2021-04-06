Sport

Blast from the past: Bangladesh bowl over wilting Proteas for the first time

David Isaacson Sports reporter
06 April 2021 - 20:14

Today in SA sports history: April 7

1932 — SA’s premier heavyweight boxer, Don McCorkindale, takes on future world champion Primo Carnera of Italy at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Carnera won on points over 10 rounds and the following year stunned the world when he knocked out Jack Sharkey for the world crown. McCorkindale was SA’s only world-ranked heavyweight until Kallie Knoetze and Gerrie Coetzee in the 1970s...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Bangladesh bowl over wilting Proteas for the first time Sport
  2. Natural order restored as spectators return to Augusta National Sport
  3. DAVID ISAACSON | Kolisi pays tribute to another SA sporting legend Sport
  4. Is this the man who can at last save CSA from itself? Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Australia win the Waugh against Proteas at Newlands Sport

Latest Videos

“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes
#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Australia win the Waugh against Proteas at Newlands Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Zandberg strikes world championship gold in Melbourne Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Bafana outgun Botswana in penalty shoot-out Sport
  4. Blast from the past: LJ van Zyl strides to Commonwealth gold in Melbourne Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Toweel title fight ends in tragedy Sport
X