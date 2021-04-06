Blast from the past: Bangladesh bowl over wilting Proteas for the first time

Today in SA sports history: April 7



1932 — SA’s premier heavyweight boxer, Don McCorkindale, takes on future world champion Primo Carnera of Italy at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Carnera won on points over 10 rounds and the following year stunned the world when he knocked out Jack Sharkey for the world crown. McCorkindale was SA’s only world-ranked heavyweight until Kallie Knoetze and Gerrie Coetzee in the 1970s...