DAVID ISAACSON | Kolisi pays tribute to another SA sporting legend

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi makes moving gesture for Covid-stricken legendary SA swimmer Geoff Grylls

Siya Kolisi paid tribute to a past sporting great recently, but it went almost unnoticed.



Playing for the Sharks the Springbok skipper carried the name of Geoff Grylls on his wrist band, and if anyone did spot it, it’s unlikely many would have understood the significance...