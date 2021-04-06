Natural order restored as spectators return to Augusta National
The first Major of the year sees a return to some form of normality as fans return to the fabled Augusta course
06 April 2021 - 20:14
The natural order was restored — kind of — as Masters week began under an azure April sky in front of appreciative spectators at Augusta National on Monday.
Five months after a unique November Masters that was staged with almost no spectators due to coronavirus concerns, a limited gallery of a few thousand has been allowed onto the hallowed grounds this week...
