Natural order restored as spectators return to Augusta National

The first Major of the year sees a return to some form of normality as fans return to the fabled Augusta course

The natural order was restored — kind of — as Masters week began under an azure April sky in front of appreciative spectators at Augusta National on Monday.



Five months after a unique November Masters that was staged with almost no spectators due to coronavirus concerns, a limited gallery of a few thousand has been allowed onto the hallowed grounds this week...