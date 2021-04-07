Sport

Blast from the past: Barefoot De Klerk sprints into the record books

David Isaacson Sports reporter
07 April 2021 - 20:06

Today in SA sports history: April 8

1989 — Running barefoot, Evette de Klerk breaks the SA 200m record as she clocks 22.06 sec in Polokwane, then known as Pietersburg. That mark still stands. On the same day she crossed the line in a 100m race in 10.99, but the wind assistance of 2.3 metres per second deemed it unofficial. Her 11.06 100m record from 1990 fell only in 2018...

