Sport

Money talks: IPL set to roll even as pandemic worsens

The world’s top players are still headed for India, despite questions over the effectiveness of the health precautions

07 April 2021 - 20:06 By Sudipto Ganguly

The Indian Premier League is not only one of the world’s most lucrative annual sporting properties but also among the most durable, with not even the lengthening shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic able to stop the Twenty20 juggernaut.

Last year’s delayed tournament was shifted to the United Arab Emirates but the 14th edition returns to India, where the coronavirus situation has worsened significantly in recent weeks...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Barefoot De Klerk sprints into the record books Sport
  2. SAZI HADEBE | Impatient Mpengesi must be more Chippa with his coaches Sport
  3. Money talks: IPL set to roll even as pandemic worsens Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Bangladesh bowl over wilting Proteas for the first time Sport
  5. Natural order restored as spectators return to Augusta National Sport

Latest Videos

Cele warns Cape Town criminals 200 new police officers are coming for them
“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes

Related articles

  1. Proteas injury blow as Van der Dussen withdraws from final ODI against Pakistan Cricket
  2. Delhi's Axar tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of IPL Cricket
  3. IPL millions rob Proteas of their best players for Pakistan white-ball series Cricket
X