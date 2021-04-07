Money talks: IPL set to roll even as pandemic worsens

The world’s top players are still headed for India, despite questions over the effectiveness of the health precautions

The Indian Premier League is not only one of the world’s most lucrative annual sporting properties but also among the most durable, with not even the lengthening shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic able to stop the Twenty20 juggernaut.



Last year’s delayed tournament was shifted to the United Arab Emirates but the 14th edition returns to India, where the coronavirus situation has worsened significantly in recent weeks...