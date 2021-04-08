Sport

Blast from the past: Gary Player rolls back the clock to win US Masters

David Isaacson Sports reporter
08 April 2021 - 20:19

Today in SA sports history: April 9

1957 — Boxer Ewart Potgieter, the giant farmer who stood 2.18m tall (7ft 2in), is easily outpointed over 10 rounds by John Holman in Portland, US. Potgieter outweighed the American by 55kg and was taller by 27cm, but he hardly landed a punch. Holman stuck close to Potgieter, attacking the body with such ferocity that by the eighth round the visitor’s stomach and sides were covered in red welts. Potgieter was suspended by American boxing on medical grounds after that fight and he never fought again, retiring with a record of 11 wins, all inside the distance, two losses and a draw. Chicago-based Holman was a useful fighter, boasting a win over former world heavyweight champion Ezzard Charles...

