SA fencer Nomvula Mbatha is en garde for a stab at her Olympic dream

The young woman is off to the Olympic zonal qualifiers in Cairo, Egypt, this month after a year of hard training

It was in a Johannesburg hotel parking lot, in the middle of last year’s hard lockdown, that fencer Nomvula Mbatha realised just how powerful her Olympic dream was.



At the time, she was studying through the International Fencing Federation to become the first black woman fencing coach in SA, an accomplishment she has now achieved...