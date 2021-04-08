Safa want local: technical committee hope to lure Mosimane back

If he is not available to be Bafana coach, Komphela, Tinkler and McCarthy could come into the reckoning

The people tasked with finding a new Bafana Bafana coach will recommend to the SA Football Association’s (Safa) national executive committee (NEC) that the job should be offered to Al Ahly mentor Pitso Mosimane.



Safa are in a desperate race against time to find a coach after sacking Molefi Ntseki last month, and the new man will need to hit the ground running as the 2022 Qatar Fifa World Cup qualifiers start in June...